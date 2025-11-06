lone star - Song by redveil featuring Carolyn Malachi

redveil has consistently delivered incredible songs and projects over the last few years. He came into the music industry at a young age, and he has steadily improved with every single new release. Over the last few months, redveil has been singing a whole lot more on his songs, all while maintaining his high-level rapping abilities. No song does a better job of demonstrating this than "lone star," which features Carolyn Malachi. Both redveil and Malachi deliver beautiful vocals throughout this track, while the instrumental brings numerous textures to the song. It's yet another phenomenal effort from an artist who is setting himself up to run the next decade.
Release Date: November 6, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop, Soul
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from lone star
Me? I been on my tеns since back when we was еating Morning Star
And waiting 'til it's Sunday just to turn on the TV or maybe?
Posting up in texas every summer like a border czar
I can see it vivid, August, 2015