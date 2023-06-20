redveil is just 19 years old and is already becoming one of the most acclaimed rappers out there. Like many around his age, his music is heavily influenced by various members of the Odd Future collective. In a recent chat with HipHopDX, redveil looked back on what it felt like to receive a cosign from Odd Future leader Tyler, The Creator. “I still kind of reflect on that now. “It happened like really, really early … that was the first year when people even started to listen to my music, like at all,” redveil explains.

Back in 2020, Tyler, The Creator shared redveil’s song “drown” on his Instagram page. At the time the Maryland rapper was just 16 years old. “To be able to like catch the attention of somebody that’s that high up in terms of inspiration … it still feels like it didn’t happen,”redveil explains. He goes on to call the experience one of the biggest signs that he should keep making music. Later on in the interview he called Tyler’s 2017 album Flower Boy his favorite of all the rappers works.

redveil Looks Back On Getting Love From Tyler

Tyler is far from the only rapper to give redveil his flowers. Earlier this year he served as the lone feature on a collaborative album from two of the underground’s most acclaimed artists Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA. His appearance on the song “kingdom hearts key” is the lone feature of the pair’s new album SCARING THE HOES. Danny Brown extended his admiration for the rapper even further when he invited him onto his podcast last month. JPGEMAFIA on the other hand extended the pairs relationship by appearing on redveil’s new EP playing w/ fire earlier this year.

Tyler, The Creator has been in the minds of fans recently as well. In a recent podcast appearance, he lashed out at “rap twitter.” He specifically called out how much he hated seeing Top 5 Rapper lists, a staple for hip-hop fans online. What do you think of redveil reflecting on Tyler, The Creator’s cosign? Let us know in the comment section below.

