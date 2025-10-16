mini me - Song by redveil

redveil is one of the most exciting young artists out there. He has constantly impressed us with his versatility, and there is no denying that he is always seeking to elevate his craft. On Thursday, the artist even surprised fans with a new song called "mini me" which is a complete overhaul of his sound. With this song, we get soulful singing and production. It's a continuation of what we heard on "brown sugar," a single that featured Smino. This new direction is exciting his fans, as evidenced by the comments on his latest music video for the track. We can't wait to hear more of what redveil is cooking up.
Release Date: October 16, 2025
Genre: R&B, Soul
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from mini me
I knew when I really looked inside you
I could see that it was not you
I won't live inside a costume
I will always stand beside you
I don't wanna, but I got to