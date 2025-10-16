mini me - Song by redveil

redveil has been switching up his sound a bit as of late, and after dropping "Brown Sugar" with Smino, he is keeping the soul alive.

redveil is one of the most exciting young artists out there. He has constantly impressed us with his versatility, and there is no denying that he is always seeking to elevate his craft. On Thursday, the artist even surprised fans with a new song called "mini me" which is a complete overhaul of his sound. With this song, we get soulful singing and production. It's a continuation of what we heard on "brown sugar," a single that featured Smino . This new direction is exciting his fans, as evidenced by the comments on his latest music video for the track. We can't wait to hear more of what redveil is cooking up.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!