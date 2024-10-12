1oneam Drops Off Deluxe Of "One Life" With "One Death"

We are happy to welcome another newcomer to the HNHH site this weekend, as we are taking a look at 1oneam and his new tape, One Death. Not much is available on the rapper, singer, and producer, as he keeps a pretty low profile on his social media pages. He's been in the underground trap/Pluggnb scenes for the last three years though, so this looks to be just the way he moves in general. He hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which has mostly been dominated by the low-end scene. To the trained ears, you may be able to track down some references to that wave, but 1oneam seems to borrow more from his ATL counterparts.

As we said, we are listening to his new project, One Death, which boasts eight songs of truly rich soundscapes. They range from intoxicating and woozy, to ethereal and dark. He also shows off his creative side on this eight-song tape, as he incorporates random sound effects like on "Facetime" and "Alicia Keys." On the former 1oneam samples the FaceTime ringtone and works into the whimsical chime-laced beat. Then, on the latter, he heads to the world of Minecraft and uses the door opening and closing sound effect. Even though this is a separate listening experience, it's also not. According to Genius, this is a deluxe extension of his May album One Life. That tape was 14 tracks but similarly had no features. Give 1oneam and One Death a try with the links below to your favorite DSPs.