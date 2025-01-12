1oneam Takes Us Up To The "Penthouse" In New Track

1oneam is living lavish in new record.

After releasing his latest album, One Death, in October, rising rap star 1oneam keeps momentum with his new song "Penthouse." In the new track, the emerging star matches his buzzing nonchalant flow with catchy production. At the top of the world, 1oneam's refreshing style demonstrates a glimpse into the new trend of music coming in 2025.

1oneam's latest album received tremendous praise from the underground. The album includes breakout tracks "Alicia Keys," "Celebrate," and "Facetime." He previously previewed in 2024. It received demand for its release constantly. "Penthouse" was produced by the rapper himself. Made his debut in 2021, the new Milwaukee artist is best known for his popular single, "Vogue." His buzz accrued over the years through word-of-mouth promotion across subreddits and social media. The fanbase consistently praises the artist's originality. The latest single prepares the artist's forthcoming new album, currently untitled, in 2025.

"Penthouse" has generated over 82,000 streams on SoundCloud in a day. The mixed reactions include fans identifying the rapper as the next big artist, admiring his beat selection, comparing his previous songs, and more. "Bro been goin' up since 2019 love you, brudda," commented a fan, while another wrote, "Never replayed a song so much than this." Many fans would call the up-and-coming star "a goat."

"Penthouse" - 1oneam

