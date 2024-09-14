Eminem Fans Let Down By Lack Of Alchemist Beats On “The Death Of Slim Shady” Deluxe

Yesterday, Eminem unleashed "The Death Of Slim Shady: Expanded Mourner’s Edition."

Yesterday, Eminem unveiled The Death Of Slim Shady: Expanded Mourner’s Edition. The project boasts two brand-new tracks and a new skit. It even features a remix of "Fuel," which includes several new and scathing Diddy disses. For the most part, fans are feeling the deluxe edition of Em's latest album. They've been quick to point out, however, that none of the new tracks were produced by The Alchemist.

The Alchemist appeared in the trailer for the Expanded Mourner’s Edition of the LP, which Eminem dropped earlier this week. Of course, this led to speculation that he'd be a contributor, although this was never confirmed. Regardless, some fans are disappointed that the project arrives with no beats by the legendary producer, and questioning why he appeared in the trailer at all.

Eminem Fans Wonder Why The Alchemist Was Featured In Trailer

“Be Eminem’s promotion team: Film a whole trailer with The Alchemist in it, teasing songs produced by him. Proceed to drop one remix of a song that already dropped and two songs that were exclusive [face palm emoji]," one social media user writes. “Bro where is Alchemist production? You keep playing with my emotions," another says. “@Eminem @rosenberg Why trailer with Alchemist and all that promo for 1 remix ? I don’t understand," someone else claims.