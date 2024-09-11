LL Cool J & Eminem Star In New “Murdergram Deux” Music Video

Now, the New York-born performer has dropped a new music video to accompany the high-octane single , which has quickly become a fan favorite. The moody video is fairly straightforward and simple, allowing the song itself to take center stage. In it, the duo is seen spitting bars in front of walls covered in graffiti, speakers, and more. Listeners are certainly enjoying this latest release from LL Cool J. They have even more on the way from Eminem, however.

On Friday (September 13), he’s scheduled to drop a new Expanded Mourner’s Edition of his album The Death Of Slim Shady, which he released back in July. It’s expected to include various bonus tracks. One of them is rumored to feature production by The Alchemist, as he appeared in the cryptic and comedic trailer that dropped earlier this week. This is still unconfirmed at the time of writing. What do you think of LL Cool J and Eminem's new "Murdergram Deux" music video? What about his new album, The Force? Are you looking forward to hearing the Expanded Mourner’s Edition of Eminem’s album The Death Of Slim Shady when it finally drops this Friday? Should these two team up again in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.