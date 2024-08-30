LL COOL J & Eminem Have A Rap Battle On "Murdergram Deux"

After just over 11 years of waiting, LL COOL J fans will soon be able to enjoy a new album. Next Friday, September 6, the man who continues to defy Father Time will be dropping off The FORCE , his 14th studio LP. The acronym "FORCE" stands for Frequencies of Real Creative Energy, and it's something that LL COOL J has continued to bring up during its rollout. "When you listen to this album, you’re not just hearing music, you’re experiencing a whole new vibe, a whole new level of artistic passion ", he said in statement. That "passion" is certainly on full display on this new LL COOL J single "Murdergram Deux".

If that title sound familiar, it's because there was an unfinished version of the song that got leaked online. It was originally titled just "Murdergram", but after people spoiled it, LL went back to the drawing board. That is most likely why it's now called "Murdergram Deux", with the latter word meaning "two" in French. This track was hyped up big time, thanks Eminem's inclusion. Both legends can really rap their a** off and their command of flow, as well as their lyrical abilities are front and center here. It feels like they were trying to outdo one another and if so, it's intense. As with all of the tracks on The FORCE, this was one was handled by Q-Tip, but Em also has credits. Both murder the beat and are also doing the same to the competition with this one. Be sure to stream it with the link below.