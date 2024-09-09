LL COOL J & Nas Spit Some Wisdom On "Praise Him"

LL and Nas link for the first time.

LL COOL J may be a true veteran in the hip-hop world, but he did some firsts on his brand-new record. Over the weekend, the legendary New York MC dropped his first album in about 11 years with The FORCE. There was some considerable hype surrounding this 14th LP leading up to its release thanks to how long it's been, but also the quality of the singles. "Saturday Night Special", "Proclivities", "Passion", and "Murdergram Deux" all offered up something different and with Q-Tip behind the boards, that only added to the excitement. What is also a cool aspect about The FORCE is the first-time collaborations (the firsts we mentioned earlier).

Rick Ross, Saweetie, and Eminem are just a few to name. But LL COOL J got to work with Nas for this LP, and you can hear them together on "Praise Him". After hearing it, we are wondering how these two never split duties on a song before. The track kicks off with a speedy and introspective verse in which LL portrays himself as a God of sorts in the game. He expresses that he wants to bring peace and equality to the planet, which feeds into the album's title (Frequencies Of Real Creative Energy). Then, Nas comes in after a chorus from Q-Tip and tears this abstract beat to shreds. He's a little less philosophical but he still sort of sticks to the theme by reflecting on his personal experiences throughout his career. Check out the collab with the link below.

Read More: Diddy Returns To Harlem With His Friends Amid Mounting Legal Battle

"Praise Him" - LL COOL J & Nas

Quotable Lyrics:

Control the cypher, I got the power, bring it on

Watch ya queen get snatched like a pawn

Slicker than a ruler, the savior is born

Tell you the truth, you're square, your style's all wrong

You ain't understanding the universe

Some say they want the victory but don't wanna rehearse