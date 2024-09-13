Eminem Returns With "The Death Of Slim Shady (Expanded Mourner's Edition)"

Guess who's back?

Eminem couldn't stay away. The rapper has made a habit of dropping deluxe versions of his albums after the dust has settled on the initial release. He basically dropped a whole other album when he put out the "Side B" collection for Music to Be Murdered By. The Expanded Mourner's Edition of The Death of Slim Shady is a bit more streamlined, though. There are only five more tracks, and one of them is a skit with Steve Berman. Not much to say on the skit front. You know what Berman sounds like.

The rest of the songs on the Expanded Mourner's Edition are fun. It's fantastic to hear Eminem rap with Westside Boogie and Gun on "Fuel," especially given the song's propulsive beat. There's a lot going on, but fans of dense bars are going to get their money's worth. "Like My Sh*t" is a cool collaboration with FIFTEENAFTER, especially given how different the sounds of both artists are on paper. It doesn't totally mesh together, but it's still listenable. Much better is the 2 Chainz song "Kyrie & Luka." Eminem and 2 Chainz may seem like another odd pairing, but they clearly have fun feeding off each other's energy. We'd go as far as to call it the standout bonus track here.

Eminem Tries Different Sounds On The Bonus Tracks

The Death of Slim Shady (Expanded Mourner's Edition) tracklist:

  1. Renaissance
  2. Habits
  3. Trouble
  4. Brand New Dance
  5. Evil
  6. All You Got (Skit)
  7. Lucifer
  8. Antichrist
  9. Fuel
  10. Road Rage
  11. Houdini
  12. Breaking News (Skit)
  13. Guilty Conscience 2
  14. Head Honcho
  15. Temporary (featuring Skylar Grey)
  16. Bad One
  17. Tobey (featuring BabyTron & Big Sean)
  18. Guess Who's Back (Skit)
  19. Somebody Save Me (featuring Jelly Roll)
  20. Steve Berman (skit)
  21. Fuel (featuring Grip & Westside Boogie)
  22. Like My Sh*t (featuring FIFTEENAFTER)
  23. Kyrie & Luka (featuring 2 Chainz)

