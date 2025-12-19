Hood Poet Black Heart Edition – Album by Polo G

BY Tallie Spencer 75 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2025-12-18 at 9.18.46 PM Screenshot 2025-12-18 at 9.18.46 PM
Polo G returns with 22 new tracks.

Polo G revisits Hood Poet with Hood Poet Black Heart Edition, a deluxe version that adds new weight to an already heavy project. Polo G's original Hood Poet album came out nearly two years ago, so it isn't common to see a deluxe drop this late after. But here it feels intentional, offering a deeper look into the emotional space Polo has continued to explore. With 22 new tracks, the updated edition leans further into themes of grief, pressure, loyalty, and survival, sharpening the contrast between vulnerability and toughness that defines his music. The expanded tracklist brings in voices closely tied to Polo’s roots. The album sees features from VonOff1700, G Herbo, and the late King Von, reconnect the album to Chicago’s lineage. Rather than feeling like bonus material, Black Heart Edition plays as a more complete extension of Hood Poet, adding new intensity while staying grounded in the same reflective tone.

Release Date: December 19, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Hood Poet Black Heart Edition

Tracklist for Hood Poet Black Heart Edition
  1. Pain Killerz
  2. Move Wrong (feat. VonOff1700)
  3. Hard Body
  4. Crash the Party
  5. Chances
  6. Gangsta Graduation (feat. G Herbo)
  7. Chinatown
  8. Lost My Friend
  9. High Tolerance
  10. If I Got To
  11. Shoot It Off
  12. One More Time
  13. Insubordinate
  14. Quality Over Quantity
  15. Dope Peddler
  16. Left to Blame
  17. Boring Soul
  18. My All
  19. Spiritual War
  20. 95 Bulls (feat. King Von)
  21. Madden
  22. Rent Due
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
93744a922cd4cd6d17de47f940c7df01.1000x1000x1 Mixtapes Polo G Drops Heartfelt "Hood Poet" Album After A Three Year Absence 2.9K
polo-g Songs Quality Over Quantity - Song by Polo G 1.6K
chances-polo-g Songs Chances - Song by Polo G 692
2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles Music Polo G Sports Elaborate New Chain And Announces Next Album 2.7K
Comments 0