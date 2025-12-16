Chances - Song by Polo G

Polo G is dropping the deluxe to Hood Poet on Friday, December 19th, and the fans are very excited about this. The artist has been dropping some singles here and there to promote the project, and on Tuesday morning, we got another one. This new song is called "Chances," and in many respects, has that Polo G signature sound. The melodic bars with an emotional storytelling motif are something Polo G is very well known for. That sound really shines through on this song, and it is proof that Polo G's chops are still very much in tact.
Release Date: December 16, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Hood Poet (Black Heart Edition)
Quotable Lyrics from Chances
Try taking my chain or watch, promise you, I'ma be taking a mugshot
I'ma show you these slugs so hot, .40 with a long nose, don't blow snot
I used to come off the bench like a sixth man, now I'm prayin' for clutch shots
I just been writing the list for my Hitman, I can't wait to come shop