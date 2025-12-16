Chances - Song by Polo G

Polo G is looking to drop a new deluxe project later this week, but first, he is dropping off a new single called "Chances."

Try taking my chain or watch, promise you, I'ma be taking a mugshot I'ma show you these slugs so hot, .40 with a long nose, don't blow snot I used to come off the bench like a sixth man, now I'm prayin' for clutch shots I just been writing the list for my Hitman, I can't wait to come shop

Polo G is dropping the deluxe to Hood Poet on Friday, December 19th, and the fans are very excited about this. The artist has been dropping some singles here and there to promote the project, and on Tuesday morning, we got another one. This new song is called "Chances," and in many respects, has that Polo G signature sound. The melodic bars with an emotional storytelling motif are something Polo G is very well known for. That sound really shines through on this song, and it is proof that Polo G's chops are still very much in tact.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!