Quality Over Quantity - Song by Polo G

There was a time when Polo G was one of the biggest rappers in the world. It felt as though every song and every album was a hit. In recent years, the artist has exited the spotlight, but is still in high demand from his fans. On Friday, he came through for those supporters with an emotional new track called "Quality Over Quantity." This is one of those songs that has that signature melodic Polo G sound. From the sing-rap vocals to the pianos and guitars throughout the production, Polo G is creates a tangible atmosphere here. It's a solid return to form, and with a deluxe of Hood Poet on the way, fans will be getting more music soon.
Release Date: October 24, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Hood Poet: Black Heart Edition
Quotable Lyrics From Quality Over Quantity
Won't sign my soul over, almost overdosed, but still not sober
No, I ain't a stoner, but I'm still in traffic with the smokers
Still remain a loner, I just love some savages and vultures
Smell that stank aroma, dead opps we passing, let off Doja