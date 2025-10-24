Quality Over Quantity - Song by Polo G

Polo G has returned with a new track that brings his signature sound back to the table in a way that fans can appreciate.

There was a time when Polo G was one of the biggest rappers in the world. It felt as though every song and every album was a hit. In recent years, the artist has exited the spotlight, but is still in high demand from his fans. On Friday, he came through for those supporters with an emotional new track called "Quality Over Quantity." This is one of those songs that has that signature melodic Polo G sound. From the sing-rap vocals to the pianos and guitars throughout the production, Polo G is creates a tangible atmosphere here. It's a solid return to form, and with a deluxe of Hood Poet on the way, fans will be getting more music soon.

