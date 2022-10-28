Chlöe Shades Gunna’s Fake Promises In Their Short-Lived Romance On “For The Night”
The London On Da Track-produced song is the latest preview of what’s to come on Bailey’s self-titled debut album.
Before she released “For The Night” at midnight, Chloe Bailey teased that her new single was written about her rumoured romantic fling from earlier this year – Gunna.
The two first connected after the “Have Mercy” hitmaker’s sultry performance at last year’s MTV VMAs caught the rapper’s attention, and afterward, they were spotted out on more than one occasion together before going on to collaborate on “you & me” from the YSL artist’s DS4EVER album.
Though they frequently made headlines throughout the early months of 2022, Bailey denied being anything more than friends with the Georgia-born lyricist, even as he revealed in an interview that he would be hurt if she began dating someone else.
Seeing as Gunna has spent the last several months behind bars, awaiting his fate in the 56-count YSL RICO indictment, gossip about the rumoured lovers has come to a halt, and in the meantime, Chlöe has been pouring her heart and soul into her music, sharing singles like “Treat Me” and “Surprise.”
Fans are still eagerly awaiting the 24-year-old’s self-titled debut solo album, but in the meantime, she’s shared yet another track, “For The Night” featuring Latto, on which she admittedly addresses her situationship with the “P Power” hitmaker.
“I play those same games a thousand times over / And you crave those long nights with me,” Bailey sings. “You and your mouth / Cashing checks that you know gonna bounce / You say you promise and promise, you’ll figure it out / But I can not wait, you’re teasing me, I back down,” she continues later on.
While hosting a Twitter Spaces session earlier this month, the R&B starlet confirmed, “I wrote ‘For The Night’ about Gunna. Yep. I wrote that song after The Breakfast Club interview I believe.”
“But I’m single,” she clarified at the same time. “I’m single, guys. Sorry to bust bubbles, but when I wrote that song months ago, I wrote it about him.”
Check out Twitter’s reaction to Chloe Bailey’s new single below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.
