Before she released “For The Night” at midnight, Chloe Bailey teased that her new single was written about her rumoured romantic fling from earlier this year – Gunna.

The two first connected after the “Have Mercy” hitmaker’s sultry performance at last year’s MTV VMAs caught the rapper’s attention, and afterward, they were spotted out on more than one occasion together before going on to collaborate on “you & me” from the YSL artist’s DS4EVER album.

Chloe Bailey and Gunna attend Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks home opener game at State Farm Arena on October 21, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Though they frequently made headlines throughout the early months of 2022, Bailey denied being anything more than friends with the Georgia-born lyricist, even as he revealed in an interview that he would be hurt if she began dating someone else.

Seeing as Gunna has spent the last several months behind bars, awaiting his fate in the 56-count YSL RICO indictment, gossip about the rumoured lovers has come to a halt, and in the meantime, Chlöe has been pouring her heart and soul into her music, sharing singles like “Treat Me” and “Surprise.”

Fans are still eagerly awaiting the 24-year-old’s self-titled debut solo album, but in the meantime, she’s shared yet another track, “For The Night” featuring Latto, on which she admittedly addresses her situationship with the “P Power” hitmaker.

“I play those same games a thousand times over / And you crave those long nights with me,” Bailey sings. “You and your mouth / Cashing checks that you know gonna bounce / You say you promise and promise, you’ll figure it out / But I can not wait, you’re teasing me, I back down,” she continues later on.

While hosting a Twitter Spaces session earlier this month, the R&B starlet confirmed, “I wrote ‘For The Night’ about Gunna. Yep. I wrote that song after The Breakfast Club interview I believe.”

“But I’m single,” she clarified at the same time. “I’m single, guys. Sorry to bust bubbles, but when I wrote that song months ago, I wrote it about him.”

Check out Twitter’s reaction to Chloe Bailey’s new single below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

shirt by sza , lift me up by rihanna and for the night by chlöe lets eat chile pic.twitter.com/797qsJ0Xf2 — ・ﾟspreading positivity ☆ (@aundrearunway) October 28, 2022

chloe adding latto to for the night is one of the most unnecessary things i’ve ever seen in my life — riri 🌪️ (@rihjoiced) October 24, 2022

For the night her best song I fear — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) October 28, 2022

everybody agreeing that for the night is chloe best song oh we won — tia (@cursedhive) October 28, 2022

And just like THAT Chlöe Bailey cemented herself as an r&b IT girl. “For The Night” out now! pic.twitter.com/OhaupdykDE — Amani (@hallesortega) October 28, 2022

for the night is her best my spotify is about to be sick of me pic.twitter.com/M5E11w13Na — amanda (@amandabb__) October 28, 2022

“For The Night” got me in a chokeholddddd — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana) October 28, 2022

The emotions Chloe gives starting off For the Night. It’s perfect like wow she really ate this pic.twitter.com/sNUFxsT0l6 — Partna (@onIychloexhalle) October 28, 2022

Chlöe & Latto did their thing with For The Night! If the song gets sent to radio it’s over withhh! 🔥📈 pic.twitter.com/yRLcBxcKwP — LAZY LOVE 🤎 (@ungodlygoddesss) October 28, 2022

Chloe fought so that for the night could be released and titled her best song and it delivered pic.twitter.com/FiAek3A2KE — Vannah🌹| FTN out Now! (@psavannahhh) October 28, 2022

