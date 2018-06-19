Senegal
- SongsAsake Visits Senegal & Guards His Peace In New "Yoga" Single & Music VideoThe Nigerian artist sings over a Magicsticks-produced beat on his latest release.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAkon: Construction On $6 Billion Akon City Will Move ForwardConstruction begins on the $6 billion project next year.By Noor Lobad
- MusicAkon Reveals $6 Billion Contract To Build City In SenegalAkon's made official advancements in building a city in Senegal.By Aron A.
- RandomAkon Secures The Land For "Tax Free," "Futuristic" City In AfricaAkon is creating a city that the business world will find attractive enough to move in and settle down.By Erika Marie
- MusicAkon Has Finalized The Agreement For "Akon City"Akon is really about that life. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsSheck Wes Tries To Recreate The Magic On "Sadio Mane (YNWA)"Sheck Wes must be trying to get on the "FIFA 2020" soundtrack.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSheck Wes And Nardwuar Dive Into The Senegal Music SceneSheck was unbothered by Nardwuar's questions.By Alexander Cole
- NewsSheck Wes Keeps That Same Energy On "Jiggy On The Shits"Sheck Wes keeps it jiggy in his native Senegalese.By Devin Ch
- MusicRihanna Advocates For Universal Education In New Op-Ed"Artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist."By hnhh
- SportsWorld Cup 2018: Senegal Upsets Poland 2-1Senegal shocks Poland in Group H opener. By Kyle Rooney