Akon made headlines last week over claims that his Akon City project had been abandoned by the Senegalese government. Speaking with Philadelphia media personality Mina Saywhat on the Minas' House Podcast, the icon claimed that the media has spread misinformation about Akon City, assuring it’s still underway.

Media narratives about Akon City's abandonment were false, according to Akon, who explained what really happened to Mina SayWhat. “We're still building it,” Akon tells Mina, who had asked why the media was saying it had stopped. “It's something that goes beyond the capabilities of what they think one man can create. And what they don't realize is that it starts off as a dream, and then it continues as something that becomes a reality, as people start to adapt it. So it starts with one building, and it becomes something that becomes monumental in the future.”

Regarding the spread of misinformation, Akon tells Mina, “That’s what the media does.”

Following his comment, Mina SayWhat asks if he draws up a press release for clarification. However, Akon explains the difficulty that comes with clearing up false information on the internet. “You can't fight the internet,” he replied. “Listen, I got teams on it trying to combat all the negative, false information that these people are putting out. And just last week, we had it with 23 million false ads on Akon City, just negative.”

What Happened to Akon City?

When asked where the negativity was coming from, the mogul would claim it was due to “agendas.” He continued: “It's the agendas. The powers that be. That's how it works. Okay. When they want to destroy something that can change the minds or the mindset of people, that's how they do it. Through the media.”

To combat these agendas, Akon hopes people will use common sense. “So all you can do is pray to God to hope that people get it and use their common sense to know that a city ain't built in a day,” he explained. “Or a month or a year. It requires a lot of money. Money and time and resources, and people have to believe in it as much as you do.”

Akon City is a city run off of cryptocurrency and solar, completely renewable energy. In the interview, he would discuss Africa's obstacles to developing his dream.

He explained: "Africa is one of the places where the development of it starts now and it will become the future, 100%. But Africa's been getting r*ped for so long by the West. The last thing that they can afford is for Africa to wake up and start to develop itself."