News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
agendas
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Pop Culture
Akon Claims The Media Spread False Information About Akon City, Hires Teams To Fight Agenda
Akon’s Akon City began development in 2020 after the icon finalized an against with Senegal. The government took back the land in early July.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
2 hrs ago
135 Views