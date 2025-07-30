Akon Labels Former Friend Be.I A "Scammer" In Fiery Exchange

Akon has taken to social media to warn his fans about a former friend of his, who he's accusing of being a scammer. In a video post caught by AllHipHop, he says the man, Be.I, has been impersonating him to go after his his fans and followers.

“Look at this face,” he began. “He go by the name of Be.I. He’s a fraud, a scammer. Literally a imposter, a straight-up leech. He has no moral ethic as to who he steals from. He will come to you, gain your trust and scam you, flat out.”

“If you gave him money, go back and retrieve it because you’ve been scammed. He’s not going to deliver,” Akon added. “He’s gonna run away with it. He is not affiliated in any way with Konvict Muzik or Kon Live Distribution, or any Akon-affiliated system."

Akon concluded by describing Be.I as a "superfan" who only claimed to be affiliated with Konvict Muzik. "So whatever you do, if you’ve done business with this man under the Konvict umbrella, get your money back. You’ve been scammed," he said.

Be.I eventually issued a response to Akon, flipping the accusation back at him. After admitting to having done "some dumb sh*t" in the past, he brought up the failed Akon City and remarked, "But whos the scammer," on his Instagram Story. He also suggested that their falling out stems from a disagreement over a woman.

Be.I's mentioning of Akon City comes after a report surfaced, earlier this month, suggesting that the Senegalese government is scrapping the singer's plan for a futuristic, cryptocurrency-powered city. The North Africa Post claimed local residents were furious about the lack of progress since 2018.