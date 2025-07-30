News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Be.I
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Akon Labels Former Friend Be.I A "Scammer" In Fiery Exchange
Be.I has since responded to Akon's fiery comments, calling out Akon City and accusing him of also being a scammer as well.
By
Cole Blake
July 30, 2025
368 Views