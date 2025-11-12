Akon Arrested On Outstanding Warrant

According to TMZ, Akon recently ran into some legal trouble in Georgia and was arrested on a warrant. Fortunately for the performer, his stint behind bars was pretty brief, and he's already been released. Reportedly, he had a bench warrant that was issued for failure to appear for a suspended license.

The warrant stems from an incident that took place in September. At the time, cops spotted a Tesla Cybertruck stopped in the middle of the road, and soon discovered that Akon was the driver. He told them the battery died, prompting them to call a tow truck. While they were waiting for it to arrive, the cops learned that Akon's licence had been suspended for failure to appear in 2023.

Additionally, "an illegal vape in the center console was seized during the inventory and submitted for destruction," per the police report. He was issued a citation and allowed to leave.

Akon Arrested

Akon steps over the crowd as he performs in Jersey City, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Jersey City July 4th Celebration. Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the time of writing, Akon has not publicly addressed the arrest. This isn't the only drama he's currently dealing with, however. In September, his wife Tomeka Thiam filed for divorce after just under 29 years of marriage. Thiam filed days before their annivarsary, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

They have a 17-year-old child together, and she's asking for joint legal custody and sole physical custody. She's also seeking spousal support, and wants to court not to award any spousal support to Akon.