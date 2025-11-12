Akon Arrested On Outstanding Warrant

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Akon attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
In September, cops spotted Akon stranded in the middle of the road in his Tesla Cybertruck, and soon learned that his license was suspended.

According to TMZ, Akon recently ran into some legal trouble in Georgia and was arrested on a warrant. Fortunately for the performer, his stint behind bars was pretty brief, and he's already been released. Reportedly, he had a bench warrant that was issued for failure to appear for a suspended license.

The warrant stems from an incident that took place in September. At the time, cops spotted a Tesla Cybertruck stopped in the middle of the road, and soon discovered that Akon was the driver. He told them the battery died, prompting them to call a tow truck. While they were waiting for it to arrive, the cops learned that Akon's licence had been suspended for failure to appear in 2023.

Additionally, "an illegal vape in the center console was seized during the inventory and submitted for destruction," per the police report. He was issued a citation and allowed to leave.

Read More: Akon's Wife Files For Divorce Just Days Before 29th Anniversary

Akon Arrested
Syndication: NorthJersey
Akon steps over the crowd as he performs in Jersey City, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Jersey City July 4th Celebration. Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the time of writing, Akon has not publicly addressed the arrest. This isn't the only drama he's currently dealing with, however. In September, his wife Tomeka Thiam filed for divorce after just under 29 years of marriage. Thiam filed days before their annivarsary, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

They have a 17-year-old child together, and she's asking for joint legal custody and sole physical custody. She's also seeking spousal support, and wants to court not to award any spousal support to Akon.

Over the summer, Akon also went off on his former friend, Be.I. He accused him of impersonating him to get to his fans. "He’s a fraud, a scammer," Akon alleged. "Literally a imposter, a straight-up leech. He has no moral ethic as to who he steals from. He will come to you, gain your trust and scam you, flat out.”

Read More: Akon Labels Former Friend Be.I A "Scammer" In Fiery Exchange

