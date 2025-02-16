Kim Kardashian Expertly Schools Trolls Comparing Her To Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori

It goes without saying that being famous comes with its fair share of downsides, including endless scrutiny for nearly anything one does. Kim Kardashian knows this all too well, and recently, she decided to fire back. In a series of photos shared last week on X, the SKIMS founder posed in a white outfit covered in colorful hearts, with her short dark hair slicked back. This led some social media users to speculate that she was inspired by her ex Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori.

Censori frequently rocks a similar hairstyle, and unfortunately, critics will jump on any opportunity they see to compare the two women. Kardashian was not about to take the style biting accusations lying down, however, and was quick to give a rebuttal. In a follow-up tweet, she shared a photo of herself as a teen with her hair slicked back, proving she was sporting the hairdo when Censori was still an infant.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori

"1994," she captioned the throwback simply. Fans are praising the multi-hyphenate for her expert response, arguing that there's no reason she would imitate someone else. Many are also noting how she deserves to move on with her life without constantly being tied to her ex. After all, he's been making headlines for some pretty deplorable reasons lately, which Kardashian undoubtedly wants no part of. Earlier this month, the Chicago rapper went off on an offensive twitter rant, which lasted for a few days.