Kim Kardashian Expertly Schools Trolls Comparing Her To Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori

BY Caroline Fisher 416 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
News: White House Correspondents Dinner
Apr 30, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Kim Kardashian poses on the red carpet as Pete Davidson looks on from the wings as they arrive at the White House Correspondents’ Association annual dinner at the Washington Hilton. Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kim K has fired back.

It goes without saying that being famous comes with its fair share of downsides, including endless scrutiny for nearly anything one does. Kim Kardashian knows this all too well, and recently, she decided to fire back. In a series of photos shared last week on X, the SKIMS founder posed in a white outfit covered in colorful hearts, with her short dark hair slicked back. This led some social media users to speculate that she was inspired by her ex Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori.

Censori frequently rocks a similar hairstyle, and unfortunately, critics will jump on any opportunity they see to compare the two women. Kardashian was not about to take the style biting accusations lying down, however, and was quick to give a rebuttal. In a follow-up tweet, she shared a photo of herself as a teen with her hair slicked back, proving she was sporting the hairdo when Censori was still an infant.

Read More: Kanye West Thanks Bianca Censori For Sticking With Him Through Rampant Scrutiny

Kanye West & Bianca Censori

"1994," she captioned the throwback simply. Fans are praising the multi-hyphenate for her expert response, arguing that there's no reason she would imitate someone else. Many are also noting how she deserves to move on with her life without constantly being tied to her ex. After all, he's been making headlines for some pretty deplorable reasons lately, which Kardashian undoubtedly wants no part of. Earlier this month, the Chicago rapper went off on an offensive twitter rant, which lasted for a few days.

During his rant, he praised Adolf Hitler, demanded Diddy's release from prison, called himself racist, and much more. He received a great deal of backlash for this for obvious reasons, and eventually, his account was disabled. That didn't last long at all, as his account has since been reinstated. He returned to the platform with a few tweets this weekend, commending Drake for his new album and more.

Read More: Kanye West & Bianca Censori: The Couple Do Not Have A Prenuptial Agreement

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023 Relationships Bianca Censori's Friends Stage Intervention Over Kanye West Concerns During Solo Australia Trip: Report 4.0K
Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 Streetwear Bianca Censori's Cat Outfit May Be Poking Fun At Kim Kardashian 4.3K
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Pop Culture Bianca Censori Steps Out In Another Fully See-Through Outfit 29.9K
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Pop Culture Bianca Censori Has Fans Comparing Her To Kim Kardashian After Latest Outfit 2.6K