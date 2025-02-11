Kanye West Gets Dropped By His Talent Agent Following His Insensitive Behavior On Social Media

Kanye West has been creating a lot of controversy around him for years, but some are viewing his recent X rant as the last straw. That includes the rapper's now former talent agent Daniel McCartney of 33 & West. Per The Shade Room and multiple other sources, his representation is tapping out "effective immediately." McCartney made this announcement on his Instagram Story earlier today. "I am no longer representing YE (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his recent harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for." He signed off saying, "Peace and love to all❤️"
The Yeezy founder and entrepreneur's latest Twitter rampage was one filled with racist, misogynistic, and anti-Semitic messages. They were all incredibly difficult to stomach not only for non-Kanye West supporters but his die-hard fans too. From praising Hitler to effectively labeling Diddy a world-class citizen it was a lot to try and process. Moreover, there were numerous uploads of pornography to his account, as well as hatred direct toward various celebrities. All in all, it was even too much for Elon Musk to handle. Ye's account was finally disabled on Super Bowl Sunday.
Kanye West Yeezy Lawsuit
However, the list of consequences for Ye doesn't stop there. Just hours ago, a lawsuit from a former Yeezy employee of Jewish descent was filed. The female Jane Doe accused the wannabe tyrant of "discrimination, harassment, and retaliation on account of her sex and Jewish religion." Moreover, she alleges that she was wrongfully terminated after presenting various anti-Semitic and other hateful messages to her supervisor.
She claims she was a marketing specialist and was let go in June of last year. Allegedly, Kanye West sent texts to her directly and in group chats that were completely beyond the pale. "I Am A Nazi," "Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler," and "Shut the F*ck Up B*tch," were just a handful. Ye has yet to address the suit or being dropped by his agent at the time of writing.