Kanye West Continues To Dispel Bianca Censori Divorce Rumors With A "Fit Pic"

True love always persists, and it appears that there is some between Kanye West and Bianca Censori. That has been evidenced by a recent picture he posted on his Twitter account yesterday, April 21. Per Complex, it shows Ye wearing his usual monochromatic look, this time wearing a causal all black fit.

As for his wife, the 30-year-old Aussie model and architect opted for thigh-high black boots and a strapless light grey corset. Her hair was also done up in a messier bun. Kanye West captioned the post simply, "Fit pic."

It's unclear as to where this picture was taken, but we have to imagine it's somewhere in Spain. A couple days prior, April 18 to be exact, TMZ caught the couple out an Indian restaurant in the European country. The flicks appeared to show them enjoying each other's company, which is good to see.

While in Spain with Bianca though, Kanye sounded off on seemingly how people view his wife from the outside. ""When my wife don’t talk. She’s my wife. She’s not your wife. Tell Hollywood starlets ran by the Jews when they can talk and what they should say when they do talk," the mogul began.

Kanye West And Bianca Censori

Image via Kanye West on X

"You hate the male female dynamic and the black and white dynamic. I’m Ye. And the Ye Kingdom will rise to the same level power of Yeezy Season three and then to the power of the French Banks and then above. This has been ordained. Ok now we back on Ye time."

Overall, things seem to be going better between them. The same could not be said as of just a couple of weeks ago, though. While on stream with DJ Akademiks, he previewed a song named after his spouse.