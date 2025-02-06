Kanye West Gets Lil RT's Mom To Sign Off On AI "Bully" Vocals

Kanye West has a lot of fans feeling apprehensive about his upcoming album Bully, notably because of his embrace of artificial intelligence technology. He even offered Justin Laboy a preview of this philosophy during their new interview, with Ye showing how he put his own vocals over ten-year-old rapper Lil RT's first verse on his viral hit "60 Miles" as a snippet of the LP. While this made many die-hards lose faith, it seems like the young Atlanta MC's family doesn't mind. His mom and manger Yaya, plus their lawyer Vince Phillips, reportedly told TMZ Hip Hop that they learned of this "collab" at the same time as everyone else, that being just a few days ago.

Not only that, but they also reportedly relayed that Kanye West reached out to them to make this official, and made their approval of this controversial use of AI clear. Yaya specifically posited that Lil RT is very excited about how this will propel his career to new heights after already building a buzz in his city. While this collaborative relationship reportedly remains in its early stages at press time, attorney Phillips and company expect fair financial compensation. "There's no other way for it to go," he reportedly shared.

Who Is Lil RT?

For those unaware, Lil RT is a viral ten-year-old rapper from Atlanta, and let's just say his music's content does not match what you might find appropriate from that description. "60 Miles" is his biggest record so far over the past few years of his burgeoning run, so it's no surprise that it caught Kanye West's attention. Whether or not you think this preview actually sounds good or whether or not you like AI, fans just hope that this won't be an exploitative collaboration.