Lil RT’s Parents Under Fire After 10-Year-Old Gets Twerked On At Birthday Party

Social media users think those involved in the alleged pedophilia need to face serious consequences.

Earlier today, upsetting footage from young artist Lil RT's birthday party surfaced online, leaving social media users outraged. Instead of celebrating with balloons and streamers, the newly-10-year-old is seen being twerked on by various grown women. For obvious reasons, viewers are disgusted, and calling out the child's parents for letting something like this happen.

Many are accusing the women seen inappropriately dancing on Lil RT of pedophilia, and also believe that everyone involved needs to face serious consequences for alleged child abuse. Twitter/X is currently flooded with demands for authorities to send them to jail, and to also investigate those responsible for the child's wellbeing. Due to the disturbing nature of the clip, it will not be included in this article.

10-Year-Old Rapper's Disturbing Birthday Party Goes Viral

"That Lil RT kid is 10 years old. Shame on the men and women that got grown a** strippers twerking in their draws on him. Get that sh*t off my TL," one Twitter/X user writes. "I’m not REPOSTING that video of Lil RT at his 10th birthday party because the video ITSELF is child abuse/CSA material," another says. "I hope it gets into the hands of the proper people because that sh*t is..."

Some commenters have even announced that they'll be unfollowing the child from his various social media platforms as a form of protest, and are also urging others to do the same. At the time of writing, Lil RT's parents have yet to address the backlash surrounding the clip.

Social Media Reacts To Lil RT's Inappropriate 10th Birthday Party

What do you think of Lil RT's parents getting called out for his inappropriate 10th birthday party? Do you believe they deserve to face serious consequences for it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions to the video down below.

