Lil RT's Instagram Revoked Amid Mom's Alleged Feud With Management Team

Recently, Lil RT's management shared a message on his Instagram Story, revealing that the page no longer belongs to him. According to them, they've run into some issues with the child's mother. They accuse her of trying to conduct "bad business." They vented their frustrations with the situation in the lengthy post, claiming that it was a last resort.

"Wish Didn't have to conduct business this way but when mom tries to conduct bad business and bash your name have to stand on business," it reads. "Trying to bash Both @emirutucu and myself @matt_mgmt after all the hard work and $ invested into marketing and building RT brand," it continues. "They still tried to snake us out the contract." They go on, throwing a few jabs at Lil RT's mother.

Read More: Kai Cenat Stunned As Lil RT Says He's Going To "R*pe" Someone During Freestyle

Lil RT's Management Shares Message With Followers

"The mom living off the son's funds and doesn't know how to manage money and trying to scam and act like she was never sent money for services." According to them, the page will no longer belong to Lil RT until business is "handled correctly." They went on, claiming that there's more to the situation than they're sharing, and noting that one must uphold "respect" and "boundaries." While they acknowledge that age is a factor, as Lil RT is just a kid, they insist that his mother's allegedly bad behavior won't be tolerated.

Countless commenters are weighing in on the situation, and while plenty are coming through with jokes, others are seriously concerned. Many fans are hoping that his mother isn't as unfortunate as it sounds, while some think it may be best for the child to take some time off from social media. What do you think of Lil RT's management taking away his Instagram due to issues with his mother? Do you think they're justified? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Finesse2tymes' Beef With His Brother Explained, Rapper Says He's Jealous

[Via]