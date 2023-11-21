Kai Cenat Stunned As Lil RT Says He's Going To "R*pe" Someone During Freestyle

Kai Cenat was not impressed.

BYAlexander Cole
2022 YouTube Streamy Awards - Inside

Kai Cenat has been known to pretty much work with anyone, as long as they are cool, down to earth, and want to link up. Overall, he has been able to work with the likes of Offset, Rich Paul, and a whole host of others. However, he has also gotten to do streams with some lesser-known people. Furthermore, he will also work with some viral stars. Even if these viral personalities end up crashing out later on, Kai gets to bring them to his viewers for some fun content. In the end, it is a win-win.

Well, the streamer decided to link up recently with Lil RT. For those who are unaware, RT is a young child who went viral for a recent rap song. Overall, the song is vulgar and contains a whole bunch of subjects that a child should not rap about. Well, when RT was on Cenat's stream, he continued to act in a manner that was a bit too mature for his age. As you can see below, he even says that he is going to "r*pe" someone which is simply unacceptable. Kai was stunned and clearly did not what to do.

Read More: Kai Cenat's New Tattoo Pays Homage To His New York Roots

Kai Cenat x Lil RT

Overall, fans were also very stunned by the behavior. After all, a kid shouldn't be saying those things. Hell, and adult shouldn't say it either. Consequently, some people believe that the adults in Lil RT's life are failing him right now. It is hard to disagree with something like that. At this point, an intervention might just be necessary. If not, then one can only imagine how things would evolve from here on out. Hopefully, he is taught some valuable lessons before it is ultimately too late.

We also hope that Cenat can be a positive role model of sorts. Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities.

Read More: Kai Cenat Defends The Bronx Against Gillie & Wallo After They Call It Dirty

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.