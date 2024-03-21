Lil Mabu Left Frightened By Gun Shot While Filming Music Video With Lil RT

Lil Mabu is an artist who has brought forth a ton of controversy since bursting onto the scene. Overall, there is a very good reason for this. He is a kid who has co-opted the Brooklyn Drill sound. Moreover, it has been revealed that he went to a prep school in New York and that his dad has a lot of money. Essentially, he is making music because his family has the funds to bankroll him. Additionally, he gets into a lot of viral antics, so it only makes his racket that much bigger. One could just look at his Fivio Foreign music video to understand what we mean.

Another controversial person is Lil RT. He is a young kid who has been linking up with some famous artists. Although his parents seem to be okay with what he is doing, many have criticized his involvement with people who are much older than him. Not to mention, he has been speaking about topics that a child should simply not be engaging in. His childhood is being taken from him, and most don't approve. However, that has not stopped Lil Mabu from linking up with Lil RT, as you can see below.

Read More: Blueface Thinks Chrisean Rock Should "Make It Official" With Lil Mabu

Lil Mabu x Lil RT

In fact, the video below depicts Lil Mabu and Lil RT in Atlanta as they film the music video for "BIG DOG SH*T." However, Mabu got spooked as he heard a gun shot in the distance. A security guard who was with him told him to relax, and he did so in the calmest way possible. The shot sounded as though it was far away, but that doesn't make it any less scary. Whether or not it was staged to make Mabu go viral, remains to be seen.

Let us know what you thought about this video, in the comments section below. What do you make of Lil Mabu? What about Lil RT? Do you think it's bad for a kid to be engaged in the music industry like this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu Antagonize Blueface On Social Media