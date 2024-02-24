NLE Choppa & Lil Mabu Get A Little Too Graphic On "Shotta Flow 7 Remix"

Back in early December of last year, Memphis rapper NLE Choppa wrote his final "Shotta Flow" with the seventh installment. It is the hallmark song series in his discography, one that began back in 2019 toward the inception of his career. The last one brought some incredibly raunchy bars, but the "Shotta Flow 7 Remix" might out do its predecessor. The reason for that is because of Lil Mabu.

The New Yorker has become a viral sensation ever since he put out "MATHEMATICAL DISRESPECT." It turned Mabu into an overnight sensation on TikTok, as his controversial persona has been producing headlines for the past year or so. Things especially ramped up for him when he began dating Blueface's troubled baby mama Chrisean Rock. While he may not be the most likeable figure and a bit of a troll, it has led him to a blossoming career with impressive collaborations.

Listen To "Shotta Flow 7 Remix" By NLE Choppa & Lil Mabu

He can now add NLE Choppa to his list with "Shotta Flow 7 Remix." As we said, Chop dropped some questionable lyrics, especially toward some celebrities. But, Mabu might take the cake or bars that are a little too hard to stomach. "I box your b**** and I bust her the lip (Huh) / As a minor (On god) and I deliver her saliva / Body part rhymes with China (China) / You know I had to get behind her (Behind her), Nut in her eyes, gotta blind her (Oops, blind her)." Mabu even goes as far as to say that he is "good at the cookout, every hood, every trap house." Yeah, so we want to see your reactions, so check it out above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Shotta Flow 7 Remix," by NLE Choppa and Lil Mabu? Do you prefer the new or old version more? Are the lyrics a little too much, why or why not? What is your favorite "Shotta Flow" in the series and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding NLE Choppa and Lil Mabu. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Shoot him in the tongue, he a slut

Mabu got the last lick, how it feel, bruh? (Ha)

Type to put a orange tip on a real gun

I could up a nerf, I bet they still run (You straight)

Mabu took your babe (On god)

You should know, I don't swing that way (Nah-uh)

