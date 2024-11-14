Bianca Censori Keeps Her Style In Check On Disneyland Trip Without Kanye West

No lewd 'fits this time...

Bianca Censori and Kanye West always turn heads when they're out on the town as a couple, but sometimes, particular outings rank as more curious than others. This time around, thanks to some interesting omissions, the former's trip with friends to Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Wednesday (November 13) ruffled a few feathers. Or rather, it didn't ruffle enough of them. Censori's VIP experience at the park with a tour guide did not come with one of her provocative or lewd outfits: just an all-white ensemble with big boots. Also, Ye was not there to enjoy the moment with her, which would've been a much more consequential headline just a few weeks ago.

For those unaware, Kanye West and Bianca Censori divorce rumors ran rampant on social media recently, but the couple quickly nipped that at the bud. They went on a few more public outings together, and even a photoshoot emerged suggesting that they are still as committed and strongly tied as ever. They just appreciate their alone time every once in a while. Considering how busy both are with a whole lot of varied and distinct narratives (albums, business deals, lawsuits, personal lives, etc.), we can't blame them for wanting some solo time.

Bianca Censori & Kanye West At A Champions League Game

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 20: (R-L) Kanye West and Bianca Censori during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between FC Internazionale and Atletico Madrid at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

As such, Bianca Censori and Kanye West remain quite unbothered by all the public scrutiny and attention that they receive, whether for good or bad reasons. That hasn't stopped the rumor mill from cranking out narrative after narrative, though. For example, one alleged source reportedly told In Touch that the couple enjoys naked therapy – literally – from time to time. Other stories and allegations range from more ridiculous to more serious and worrisome, and there's sadly a lot to wade through.

Such is the reality of celebrity, especially one as controversial and broadly discussed as Kanye West. But through it all, Bianca Censori hasn't flinched, even when lawsuits against Ye also incriminate her in their allegations. Hopefully we get less of that alleged behavior and more Disneyland trips in the future. Until there's a big shift, then it looks like nothing will derail this rollercoaster off its course. If you want to see pictures from the theme park visit, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link down below.