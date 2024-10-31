Bianca Censori Bares It All In Skimpy Halloween Outfit In Tokyo With Kanye West

Was this a spooky season look or just Bianca doing her usually revealing style?

Bianca Censori is well-known for her often lewd or striking fashion sense, and her latest offering has fans wondering if this is a Halloween fit or just a regular ol' Bianca look. Moreover, she wore nothing but black lace nipple covers, a lace thong, and a white sleeves over her arms. This was at a Maison Margiela party in Tokyo on Wednesday (October 30) that Bianca went to with her hubby Kanye West, who wore a simple combination of a white hoodie and sweatpants. If you want to check out photos from the event, you can do so by clicking on the "Via" link further down below.

As for other news around Kanye West and Bianca Censori, allegations emerged this week that the couple actually enjoys naked therapy. No, that's not a euphemism for something else: It's legit naked therapy. This comes from an alleged report from In Touch, who spoke to a supposed source that says they feel "more liberated" and like they "can totally bare their souls when they’re undressed."

Read More: Bianca Censori Debuts Shocking New Hairstyle During Night Out With Kanye West

Kanye West & Bianca Censori At Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

"He’s always talking about how being naked makes him feel more in tune with his emotions and his art," the alleged source said of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's allegedly naked therapy sessions. "He thinks it’s opening up a whole new side of him creatively, but even for him this is out there. They’re also getting into doing these nude retreats and talking about taking it even further and starting their own nudist colony. Bianca is forging quite the name for herself as this liberated woman who’s not afraid to go naked in public, so she’d be the face of the business. People assume that it’s just Bianca who walks around without any clothes on, but behind closed doors, Ye is really embracing his own fetish for being in the buff."