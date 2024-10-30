Kanye West & Bianca Censori Are Allegedly Into Doing Naked Therapy

The two allegedly feel more "liberated" in the nude.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are allegedly really into doing their therapy sessions in the nude, according to a new report from In Touch. A source close to the couple alleges that the two feel "more liberated" that way and they "can totally bare their souls when they’re undressed.”

Additionally, the lack of clothing allegedly helps Kanye with his creativity as well. "He’s always talking about how being naked makes him feel more in tune with his emotions and his art. He thinks it’s opening up a whole new side of him creatively, but even for him this is out there," the source said. "They’re also getting into doing these nude retreats and talking about taking it even further and starting their own nudist colony. Bianca is forging quite the name for herself as this liberated woman who’s not afraid to go naked in public, so she’d be the face of the business."

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Attend Milan Fashion Week

The source also clarified that the alleged interest goes both ways. “People assume that it’s just Bianca who walks around without any clothes on, but behind closed doors, Ye is really embracing his own fetish for being in the buff," they further alleged. "Kanye loves being naked, he has this huge exhibitionist side — it’s actually a shock to a lot of people in his world that he covers up so much when he’s out in public because the rest of the time he hardly wears clothes."

The allegation comes after rumors surfaced about the two preparing for divorce, earlier this month. After not being seen together for several weeks, they eventually put those worries to rest with a meet-up in Tokyo, where West has reportedly been working on his next album. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Bianca Censori on HotNewHipHop.

