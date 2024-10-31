Kanye West's Neighbors Reportedly Blast His "Delusional" DROAM City Plans

These idyllic plans for a new city in Beverly Hills are getting some alleged pushback.

"The city of DROAM" is one of Kanye West's many projects over the years, which he originally planned as a self-sustainable city in the Middle East. Now, after purchasing a $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills, he suggested that he wants to build the city in Los Angeles instead, where he now has seven of the supposed 100,000 that he wants Droam to encompass. According to a TMZ report, though, Ye won't have an easy time doing this. The outlet reportedly reached out to various of his new neighbors in the North Beverly Park gated community to react to this. One person allegedly called the plans "delusional."

Furthermore, the community members reportedly told the outlet that the neighborhood's homeowners association's complex nature means Kanye West will face an uphill battle as far as acquiring the necessary votes to build a city of this scale. With not much space to build to begin with, they reportedly predict that he will have to spend millions more to even have the open room to even think about getting started. This is the Chicago artist's most recent mansion purchase after gutting a previous Malibu property and losing millions as a result.

Kanye West Teases "DROAM" City

As such, some neighbors reportedly characterized Kanye West as volatile due to this homeowner history. While others are not as familiar with this backstory, they reportedly worry about general disturbances and chaos caused by his massive celebrity status, such as crazed fans or other forms of ruckuses. One neighbor reportedly expressed that their best-case scenario is that the Yeezy mogul stays on vacation instead of trying to build a new city. For those unaware, he's spending a lot of time roaming Tokyo these days with his wife Bianca Censori, so he hasn't moved in yet.