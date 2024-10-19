Bianca Censori Debuts Shocking New Hairstyle During Night Out With Kanye West

Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Ye was all smiles during his latest night out.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic few weeks for Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Earlier this month, the Yeezy founder was hit with a lawsuit from his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta. Pisciotta accuses Ye of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her at a studio session with Diddy, telling her he wanted to sleep with Censori's mother and more.

On top of that, the Chicago-born artist is also currently working on his upcoming album, Bully. He's reportedly hunkered down in a Tokyo hotel room to do so but took a break yesterday for a night on the town. He and Censori were spotted at the Gold Bar at EDITION with a table of friends and appeared to be in good spirits.

Kanye West Is All Smiles During Night Out With Wife Bianca Censori

(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Censori even debuted an unexpected new hairstyle, as her signature short, dark hair was teased to the max. Ye was all smiles despite all of the obstacles he's currently facing. This could be due to the progress he's made on his album so far, though this is unconfirmed. Hip-hop journalist Touré provided fans with exciting new details of the project last week, however.

"This album is 100% him," a source reportedly told Touré. "He's producing everything 100% himself. This will be 100% Kanye West, which it hasn't been in many, many years." What do you think of Bianca Censori debuting a new hairstyle in Tokyo with her husband, Kanye West? We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

