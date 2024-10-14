Bianca Censori's Mother Responds To Allegation That Kanye West Wanted To Have Sex With Her

Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Justin Shin/Getty Images)
Alexandra Censori was stopped by Daily Mail Australia on Monday.

Kanye West has been dealing with Lauren Pisciotta (former YEEZY employee from 2021-2022) for a few months now. It seems like every other week we hear some new allegation as over this weekend that was the case. The sexual harassment/assault accuser recently alleged that she received some lewd text messages from Kanye West that he wanted to have sex with Bianca Censori's mother. The alleged thread started with, "I wanna f*** your mum. Before she leaves," to Bianca.

He then allegedly screenshotted that and sent it to Lauren, asking, "Before she leaves... Should I [add] I meant I want you to watch me f*** your mom." Allegedly, Bianca never had a reaction to any of these interactions. If you have been keeping up with this debacle, these are not the only messages, videos, and phone calls, that Lauren has allegedly received from Kanye. It also includes an allegation that she was drugged and sexually assaulted at a Diddy party.

Things Seem To Be Awkward Between Kanye & Bianca Censori's Mother

US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

But as far as this latest allegation goes, there's an important update surrounding it. According to HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED and Daily Mail, Alexandra Censori, the mother of Bianca, has broken her silence since this was made public. Both say that Daily Mail Australia were the ones who ran into the matriarch, and they asked about the allegation and sexual advances. The outlets say that she doesn't want to be "drawn into the latest claims about her son-in-law." She also asked for privacy at this time.

What are your thoughts on Bianca Censori's mother's response to the allegation that Kanye West wanted to hookup? Do you she may have had something without saying much at all? How do you see this entire debacle playing out? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and pop culture.

