Bianca Censori Shimmers In Silver Spandex Ensemble At McDonald's With Kanye West

BYZachary Horvath431 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Justin Shin/Getty Images)
No matter the locale, Bianca is always looking to make a scene.

Tokyo, Japan is one of the most populated cities in the world. Despite that fact, it's never hard to spot Bianca Censori or Kanye West when they are out in public. These two are paparazzi magnets, especially since they have made their way out to the capital. It mostly has to do with Bianca's out-there outfits, which is the reason we are talking about her once again. According to TMZ, the high-profile couple took a stroll over to a McDonald's to grab some grub. Two fans happened to be in the establishment at the same time and behind them in line.

One of them wound up snapping a photo of them ordering on one of the kiosks, and the fan who took the picture claims their friend chopped it up with them. "My friend just had a Little chat with Kanye West at a Mc Donalds in Tokyo," the post to X (Twitter) is captioned. As per usual, Ye was dressed pretty casually, wearing what looks to be either a dark green or black jacket with white cargo pants. Also unsurprisingly, Bianca was pushing the definition of skin-tight to the limit.

Read More: Quincy Jones Passes Away At 91

This Fan Claims To Have Had A Chat With Kanye West & Bianca Censori

The Australian was leaving little to the imagination with an uncomfortable-looking silver spandex ensemble. It's pretty revealing, but overall, it's nowhere near as bold as her "Halloween" costume. TMZ also reported her wearing nothing but lace nipple covers, a lace thong, and white arm sleeves. No matter the occasion, Bianca is going to step out in something polarizing.

What are your thoughts on Bianca Censori's spandex fit with Kanye West at McDonald's? Is this one of her boldest looks yet? What do you think these fans talked to them about? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bianca Censori and Kanye West. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and pop culture.

Read More: Big Meech's New Smile Has Sexyy Red Wanting To Celebrate

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...