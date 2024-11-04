Bianca Censori Shimmers In Silver Spandex Ensemble At McDonald's With Kanye West

No matter the locale, Bianca is always looking to make a scene.

Tokyo, Japan is one of the most populated cities in the world. Despite that fact, it's never hard to spot Bianca Censori or Kanye West when they are out in public. These two are paparazzi magnets, especially since they have made their way out to the capital. It mostly has to do with Bianca's out-there outfits, which is the reason we are talking about her once again. According to TMZ, the high-profile couple took a stroll over to a McDonald's to grab some grub. Two fans happened to be in the establishment at the same time and behind them in line.

One of them wound up snapping a photo of them ordering on one of the kiosks, and the fan who took the picture claims their friend chopped it up with them. "My friend just had a Little chat with Kanye West at a Mc Donalds in Tokyo," the post to X (Twitter) is captioned. As per usual, Ye was dressed pretty casually, wearing what looks to be either a dark green or black jacket with white cargo pants. Also unsurprisingly, Bianca was pushing the definition of skin-tight to the limit.

This Fan Claims To Have Had A Chat With Kanye West & Bianca Censori

The Australian was leaving little to the imagination with an uncomfortable-looking silver spandex ensemble. It's pretty revealing, but overall, it's nowhere near as bold as her "Halloween" costume. TMZ also reported her wearing nothing but lace nipple covers, a lace thong, and white arm sleeves. No matter the occasion, Bianca is going to step out in something polarizing.