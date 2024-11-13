Opposing Lawyer Says Kanye West "Has Attention Span Of A Goldfish" As Ye Struggles To Find New Representation

BYZachary Horvath788 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
News: Kanye West
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The former Donda Academy employee's lawyer told us how he really feels.

The lawsuits stemming from Kanye West's Donda Academy continue to lay at his feet. According to a new report from AllHipHop, things could wind up getting worse for the rapper, as a default judgment is seriously on the table. In particular, this relates to the more recent suit filed by Isaiah Meadows. The former assistant principal at the Academy has been seeking a default one anyway, but this seems like more a possibility. That's all thanks to Kanye West severely struggling to find a lawyer to represent him in court.

Judge Christopher Lui, who's presiding over this case, stated in a hearing yesterday, "This can’t continue forever. If a substitute counsel is going to come in, it has to be done quickly." This came after Manoj Shah, Ye's attorney, said, "We are trying in vain to retain counsel. We are interviewing several firms. For one reason or another, it has failed to work out. Our goal is to have counsel and participate in the defense."

Read More: Flo Milli Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With New Video And Fans Are Shaken

Kanye West Could Face A Default Judgment

February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK

Rumblings within this ongoing court battle are that Kanye continues to fire or not pay the people attempting to make his case. If the VULTURES MC cannot settle on one, then Judge Lui says he will enter default judgment. Ron Zambrano, who's been fighting for other former Donda Academy employees as well as Meadows, feels that he knows what the final result will be. "It’s an odd situation. This is the first time we’ve heard there’s an attorney representing [West’s] interests," Zambrano told Courthouse News.

"Whoever the next attorney is, there’s a long history of people not getting paid by Kanye West, which is part of the problem. But we’re gonna move forward. He’s going to have to pay attention to this case somehow." However, his critique didn't stop there as Zambrano made a quip as to why it's difficult for Ye to secure a lawyer. "I just think that sometimes he has the attention span of a goldfish." As it stands, there's no concrete timetable for how much longer he has, but it sounds like patience is running thin.

Read More: Maxo Kream Reveals Loaded Tracklist For New Album "Personification"

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...