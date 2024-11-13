Opposing Lawyer Says Kanye West "Has Attention Span Of A Goldfish" As Ye Struggles To Find New Representation

The former Donda Academy employee's lawyer told us how he really feels.

The lawsuits stemming from Kanye West's Donda Academy continue to lay at his feet. According to a new report from AllHipHop, things could wind up getting worse for the rapper, as a default judgment is seriously on the table. In particular, this relates to the more recent suit filed by Isaiah Meadows. The former assistant principal at the Academy has been seeking a default one anyway, but this seems like more a possibility. That's all thanks to Kanye West severely struggling to find a lawyer to represent him in court.

Judge Christopher Lui, who's presiding over this case, stated in a hearing yesterday, "This can’t continue forever. If a substitute counsel is going to come in, it has to be done quickly." This came after Manoj Shah, Ye's attorney, said, "We are trying in vain to retain counsel. We are interviewing several firms. For one reason or another, it has failed to work out. Our goal is to have counsel and participate in the defense."

Read More: Flo Milli Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With New Video And Fans Are Shaken

Kanye West Could Face A Default Judgment

February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK

Rumblings within this ongoing court battle are that Kanye continues to fire or not pay the people attempting to make his case. If the VULTURES MC cannot settle on one, then Judge Lui says he will enter default judgment. Ron Zambrano, who's been fighting for other former Donda Academy employees as well as Meadows, feels that he knows what the final result will be. "It’s an odd situation. This is the first time we’ve heard there’s an attorney representing [West’s] interests," Zambrano told Courthouse News.