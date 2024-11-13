Opposing Lawyer Says Kanye West "Has Attention Span Of A Goldfish" As Ye Struggles To Find New Representation

The lawsuits stemming from Kanye West's Donda Academy continue to lay at his feet. According to a new report from AllHipHop, things could wind up getting worse for the rapper, as a default judgment is seriously on the table. In particular, this relates to the more recent suit filed by Isaiah Meadows. The former assistant principal at the Academy has been seeking a default one anyway, but this seems like more a possibility. That's all thanks to Kanye West severely struggling to find a lawyer to represent him in court.
Judge Christopher Lui, who's presiding over this case, stated in a hearing yesterday, "This can’t continue forever. If a substitute counsel is going to come in, it has to be done quickly." This came after Manoj Shah, Ye's attorney, said, "We are trying in vain to retain counsel. We are interviewing several firms. For one reason or another, it has failed to work out. Our goal is to have counsel and participate in the defense."
Kanye West Could Face A Default Judgment
Rumblings within this ongoing court battle are that Kanye continues to fire or not pay the people attempting to make his case. If the VULTURES MC cannot settle on one, then Judge Lui says he will enter default judgment. Ron Zambrano, who's been fighting for other former Donda Academy employees as well as Meadows, feels that he knows what the final result will be. "It’s an odd situation. This is the first time we’ve heard there’s an attorney representing [West’s] interests," Zambrano told Courthouse News.
"Whoever the next attorney is, there’s a long history of people not getting paid by Kanye West, which is part of the problem. But we’re gonna move forward. He’s going to have to pay attention to this case somehow." However, his critique didn't stop there as Zambrano made a quip as to why it's difficult for Ye to secure a lawyer. "I just think that sometimes he has the attention span of a goldfish." As it stands, there's no concrete timetable for how much longer he has, but it sounds like patience is running thin.