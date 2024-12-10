Kanye West's Former Teen Employees Want Millions In Damages Amid Hostile Work Environment Lawsuit

Kanye West might have to pay out a major check.

The group of teenagers taking legal action against Kanye West for fostering an allegedly hostile work environment are reportedly seeking millions in damages. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the four minor children, along with adult plaintiffs, Shemar Dacosta, Pholoso Mofokeng, Miles Jackson-Lea, and Olakunle Olatunji are asking for a default judgment against Ye’s company Yeezy. The minors' ages range from 14 to 17.

In addition to West, they're also suing his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, and the Yeezy LLC itself. They say the team hired them to help the development of an app that would work to promote the album, Vultures 2. However, the dream job soon took a turn for the worse, as they allegedly dealt with bullying over their sexual orientation and ethnicity. They further claim West's wife, Bianca Censori, allegedly shared explicit files with the team while he was trying to get into the adult content business. The lawsuit alleges: “No guardrails were put in place to prevent the underaged YZYVSN workers from working on Yeezy Porn, or to prevent them from being exposed to and being forced to view pornography to perform their work."

As for damages, the group is seeking a total of $2,491,984 to cover unpaid wages, emotional damages, and even punitive damages. “An award of punitive damages is warranted to penalize Defendants for their intentional and malicious actions and to deter similar misconduct in the future. Defendants orchestrated a scheme to exploit Plaintiffs for their labor, including recruiting minors, subjecting them to abusive working conditions, and then refusing to pay them for their work,” their lawyer wrote.