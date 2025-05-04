Bianca Censori Premieres New Long-Haired Look With NSFW Photo

After making a nude appearance while walking across popular streamer Sneako livestream, Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori reveals new long-haired look.

According to TMZ, the model appears to resemble West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with new long black haired look. The Instagram Story post shows the Australian in showing off fishnet dress with blacked out chest. Her new hairstyle is shoulder length.

Fans immediately made the Kim K connection. With the extended locks and translucent outfit, comparisons to Kim made circulated around social media.

Censori’s fashion choices have consistently blurred the line between avant-garde and provocative. Her nearly-nude look at the 2025 Grammy Awards made headlines for its bold defiance of red carpet norms.

This latest post introduces a new look amid the controversy. For fans accustomed to her minimalist buzz cut, the reemergence of long hair comes as an unexpected twist, one that complicates interpretations of her identity and autonomy.

Bianca Censori New Look

Censori's nude look has become common. She graced the Grammys red carpet in a nude outfit that made headlines. Kanye and her walked the red carpet and immediately exited the award show. The Grammys would share that the couple did not receive an invitation to the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Back in February, sources close to the couple suggested Censori had consulted divorce attorneys. Tension reportedly stemmed from West’s erratic behavior on social media and alleged attempts to control her professional life, including discouraging brand deals that could have elevated her own profile.

The new look follows the model and Kanye West defending divorce rumors and multiple lawsuits. In recent weeks, the couple appears to have reconciled. West dedicated a new song to Censori and joined her for a romantic dinner in Mallorca. Whether their reunion is permanent remains uncertain.