Kanye West reflected on the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram, Saturday, wondering what her recording contract looked like and whether it played a role in her decision to stop releasing music. In the post, he referenced Talib Kweli, who responded on his own page.

“Love is the answer,” Ye captioned a photo of the iconic singer. “God is Love Does anyone wonder what Ms. Hill’s recording contract looked like and why she stopped recording professionally. We no longer will be used to oppression Kweli was right on so many things. Sway was right. When you sell your name and likeness Let’s free ourselves and bring back this frequency #lovespeech.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

Hill’s daughter, who modeled at West’s recent controversial fashion show, agreed in the comments section: “IT WAS FUCKED.” The 23-year-old came under fire for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at the YZY SZN 9 show.

As for Kweli’s response, the legendary rapper wrote back: “I didn’t want to be right. I wanted YOU to be right @kanyewest.”

He added: “You said on @drinkchamps that the people who were mad at your MAGA hat were the people that loved you. You were correct about that. The people who love you are going to be the only ones that tell you the truth. Stay away from anti black grifters like @realcandaceowens she ain’t got the answers Fam. Shout out to @realsway shout out to @mslaurynhill.”

Kweli had recently gone back and forth with Ye’s frequent collaborator Consequence while criticizing West’s behavior.

Ye has been coming under fire for many of his public remarks of late, including threatening to go “death con 3” on Jewish people, sharing conspiracy theories about the death of George Floyd, and more.

Check out West’s recent post referencing Lauryn Hill below, as well as Kweli’s response.

[Via]