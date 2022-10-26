Consequence came to Kanye West’s defense on Twitter, Wednesday, calling out Talib Kweli for criticizing the rapper over his recent Drink Champs appearance. During the interview, Ye had blamed George Floyd’s death on fentanyl and made several antisemitic remarks.

“I’ve stood with YE for 20 years and have always had his back,” Consequence wrote on Twitter. “He trust me more than ANYBODY. Part of that is seeing things for what they are. Whether G.O.O.D. or Bad. Then from there making sure WE are moving in the right direction. I said what I said…”

“It’s Talib Kweli Day on my IG Page today,” Cons added in another post. “Ima FRY THIS BITCH ASS N***A.”

“This clown ass n***a Talib Kweli writing Encyclopedias in my comment section on IG,” he wrote in another tweet before adding, “N***a mad about YE interview on

@drinkchamps. Was at Chris Rock + Dave Chappelle telling me he don’t want No Smoke with YE but then wanna be an Internet Thug in the comments. Maybe that’s what got you Banned from Twitter dummy.”

From there, Consequence shared a screenshot of an email invite he received to appear on Kweli’s podcast, People’s Party.

In a response on his own social media, Kweli wrote: “So wait @constv you see racist trolls trying to weaponize you against me and instead of calling that bullshit out, you falsely accuse me of ‘internet thuggin’ all because I stated that I’m not frightened of you? That tells me that your goal was to frighten me. Let’s be clear. I’m not scared of you at all. Nobody is.”

Kweli is far from the only celebrity to criticize West in recent weeks. The Donda rapper has lost brand deals with Gap, Foot Locker, Adidas, and many more companies due to his erractic behavior.

Check out Consequence’s recent tweets below as well as Kweli’s response.

