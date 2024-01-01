Consequence Disses Talib Kweli On New Song, He Responds

Consequence released a diss track aimed at Talib Kweli on Friday and the legendary rapper has responded in multiple posts on social media. In his new track, "Beef Forever," Cons brings up the Black Star rapper's ex-wife, his former collaborator Res, and more.

He raps: “You might have went around with the Lyricist Lounge, but the underground know who got the Lyricist Crown/ So you should be afraid, watch the levels EQ/ You should know that night I could’ve left with Eque.” He also references Res and the sexual harassment claims they made against him. “You probably so afraid of that left from Eque, and that’s the reason why them other girls got #MeToo’d/ You never been more than a Mr. Me Too, and you don’t really want no smoke with the one I too, n***a/ We got beef forever, once we got beef we got beef forever.”

Read More: Consequence Comes To Kanye West's Defense, Calls Out Talib Kweli

Consequence Performs At FYF Fest

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 22: Rapper Consequence performs onstage with A Tribe Called Quest performs onstage during FYF Fest on July 22, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage)

In response, Kweli brought up DJ Akademiks supporting Cons and used the recent sexual assault allegations from his ex-girlfriend against him. “How @constv mad at me for saying what he be saying about Kanye two years before he said it [laughing face emojis] and @akademiks I been waiting for your Jerry the Mouse ass to jump out the window. So Trump the nazi rapist is your guy huh. Imma have fun exposing you in 2024 [laughing face emojis] LFG,” he wrote in the caption.

Consequence & Talib Kweli Go Back-&-Forth

In a follow-up, he added: "What’s crazy is @constv (Dexter) started stalking me in defense of Kanye, a man he now says the same things about that I said two years before he did. When called out for this behavior, @constv falsely accused me of being raped by Afrika Bambatta. Let’s say that horrible thing happened, which it didn’t, but if it did, I would not be something to laugh about." The two have been feuding since 2022 when Cons stood by Kanye West amid his antisemitism controversy. Be on the lookout for further updates on Talib Kweli and Consequence’s feud on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Talib Kweli Checks Kanye For Taking Advantage Of Noreaga

[Via]