No one should be surprised or upset anymore with Kanye West anytime he sets a release date for an LP and doesn't follow through.

Kanye West, the king of pushing back albums, has done it again. The controversial icon is setting his fourth release date for BULLY, which be solo studio LP number 11, is now "arriving" on November 7 per Kurrco. That change is accurate as Genius has recently updated their page for the project to reflect the latest date as well.

Ye said he was initially going to drop it on June 15, the day that his eldest daughter, North West, was born. He did say in a Justin Laboy interview that it was to reflect the same release date for Yeezus, her favorite record of her dad's. However, the 2013 effort actually arrived on the 18th of June.

But that did not happen, and Ye moved BULLY back by one month, to July 25. Of course, that didn't go down either despite the Chicago native sharing five singles from it in the span of a couple of weeks.

On June 20, he dropped a three-song EP which contained "PREACHER MAN," BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," and "DAMN." Then, on July 4, "LAST BREATH" and "LOSING YOUR MIND" landed on DSPs.

The most recent release date before today was this Friday, September 26. As with most Ye delays, no one really knows why he's decided to wait a little longer.

Kanye West In Whose Name?

We honestly, don't know what the reason could be this time, perhaps other than to let his new documentary, In Whose Name?, receive all the attention it can muster. Per Fandango, tickets are still available for the film up until this Thursday, September 25.

The project focuses around Ye's career, specifically between 2018-2024. It's the era in which the rapper's decline began to start and ultimately hit its apex in many fans' eyes.

Clips from it have been trending on social media, especially the behind-the-scenes footage from his time on SNL in 2018. Michael Che, who co-anchors the "Weekend Update" segment, confronts the rapper backstage after the show following the "foul" comments he made.

