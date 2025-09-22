Consequence recently issued a response to a scene from the new Kanye West documentary, In Whose Name?, which details the past six years of the controversial rapper's life. The scene in question shows West and Michael Che in a heated exchange while backstage at Saturday Night Live. Consequence explained in his video that he needed a moment to figure out what was going on at the time. Fans online have been clowning him over the move.

"Nah @ItsTheCons we saw the video of you quiet as a church mouse smiling thru them big ass Chiclets you call teeth," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to The Art of Dialogue sharing the clip. "We also saw the video of you LYING saying you pressed Che with some aggressive talk…and yes you LIED to make yourself seem tough but newsflash…we never thought you were THAT guy. Caught dead in a lie because you wanna 'protect' Mr TrumpYe West. FOH."

Another wrote: "I was today years old when I first heard of this n***a Consequence but Boy I been able to spot a liar since I was young and this dude CLEARLY cappin. And something off bout n****s that don't blink enough. Ol dead eye maf*cka."

Kanye West "In Whose Name?"

In Whose Name? hit theaters on Friday. Nico Ballesteros directed the film, editing over 3000 hours of footage to create the final cut. It shows new insight into several moments of West's life, including the aforementioned run-in with Michael Che.

That incident came after West seemingly dissed Che during a rant in support of Donald Trump on a 2018 episode of the show. “You good with me? For real? That was messed up,” Che told Kanye West at the time. West then attempted to explain that he meant to throw shade at Leslie Jones. Che fired back: “I’m the Black comedian who made a joke about Cosby. That’s messed up. Why would you do that to me?”

Over the weekend, Consequence shared his side of the story in a video he filmed of himself in his car. “Those gentlemen were having a conversation that I walked into, okay? So, as I started to realize what was going on, because my POV was Kanye was in front of me, Michael Che was to the left of me, Pete Davidson was to the right of me… I realized that that conversation was actually a confrontation," he said. “Because we were in a business setting, I tapped the gentleman [Che] on the shoulder. I said, Look, we should reconvene this conversation for later."