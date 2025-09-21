Rapper Consequence has spoken out to clarify a moment in In Whose Name, the new Kanye West documentary, after a scene showing a tense exchange with Saturday Night Live star Michael Che sparked online speculation. In a September 20 video posted to X, Consequence addressed the clip while driving, stressing he wanted to tell his side of the story only once. “Yo, this is Consequence, I’m address this one time,” he began.

He explained the incident took place after performing with Kanye West on SNL. At around 1:30 a.m., his seven-year-old son was waiting outside the studio. As he went to retrieve his child, Consequence walked into a conversation already underway between West, Che, and Pete Davidson, with documentary director Nico filming nearby.

Consequence said it initially took him a moment to grasp the situation, as West stood directly in front of him, Che to his left, and Davidson to his right. Once he realized the discussion was growing tense, he attempted to defuse it.

“So because we were in a business setting, I tapped that guy [Che] on the shoulder and said we should reconvene this conversation for a later,” he explained. He then guided West away from the confrontation.

Consequence On “In Whose Name” Scene With Michael Che & Kanye West

But according to Consequence, what viewers saw in the documentary edit omitted a key moment. He claimed Che later returned, visibly upset, leading to a second exchange. “That why I don’t f— with edits,” he said, criticizing how the film presented the interaction. “When he came back beefing, I told that n—a, ‘Look, n—a, either you back the f— up or we could go outside.’ He chose to back the f— up.”

Consequence added that he gathered West and others before leaving the building entirely. He said his account could be corroborated by Kim Kardashian, Che, or Nico, the director.

The comments reflect Consequence’s frustration with selective editing in documentary storytelling, particularly when it involves high-profile figures like West. By presenting his version, he cast himself as the one who de-escalated a situation that might otherwise have escalated further, while highlighting how behind-the-scenes context is often lost in the final cut.