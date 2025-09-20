Consequence Backs Up Kanye West With Dave Blunts Diss Tweet

On September 12, Consequence fired off a tweet that put the spotlight back on hip-hop’s messy relationship with loyalty.

The Queens rapper, who first made his mark alongside Kanye West on The College Dropout, used X to vent frustration. He explained the way artists shift allegiances once the industry heat cools. A continued action by Cons.

“When you HOT. It’s please Put Me On. When you NOT. It’s, I Gotta Go N***a. Y’all don’t see the pattern here…” Consequence posted.

The blunt message quickly fueled speculation that he was addressing Dave Blunts, who had just told fans on social media that his unreleased collaborations with Kanye West would likely stay shelved. He made it clear he no longer wanted to be tied to West’s brand.

For Consequence, the move struck a nerve. The rapper has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with West through the producer’s most turbulent years, defending him even as his controversies alienated longtime industry partners. In Consequence’s eyes, Blunts’ decision wasn’t just about music—it was another example of the transactional way artists use relationships when convenient and abandon them once reputational risk sets in.

Consequence On Dave Blunts & Kanye West

That sentiment has long been central to Consequence’s worldview. Splits fairly common in hip hop. From crews splintering under label pressure to artists distancing themselves after a headline-grabbing scandal. By framing Blunts’ exit as part of a broader “pattern,” Consequence tapped into a recurring tension between loyalty and survival in a business that rarely rewards permanence.

Some applauded him for calling out opportunism, praising his steadfast loyalty to West despite backlash. Others argued Blunts made the smarter move, protecting his career in a climate where affiliation with West remains a liability.