The new documentary about the last six years of Kanye West’s life, In Whose Name?, seems to show new insight into his infamous “White Lives Matter” stunt. In a clip that appears to be from the film circulating on social media, West berates people around him while explaining his decision to wear a t-shirt bearing the slogan.

"The 'White Lives Matter' was so past the fact that it wouldn't even be funny anymore. And I was wrong. It's really funny, like really funny," he says. "It's a joke, it's a joke guys. Everybody knows white lives don't really matter. It was a joke, like what the f*ck? Matter of fact, you know what? I decided that I am white. How about that? I'm going to race change. If that t-shirt don't have 'White Lives Matter' on it, then I quit because I'll make whatever the f*ck I want and I'm not screaming at you, but period."

Kanye West "In Whose Name?"

The scene about 'White Lives Matter' is far from the first to go viral on social media. Over the weekend, another video of West condemning Black Lives Matter and Pusha T circulated as well. That clip shows West complaining about Push's contribution to his song, "Off The Grid." He explains: "I'd rather y'all be like, 'I'm killing 20 n***as' or 'I'm f***ing too many b***hes' and all that s**t than y'all saying some Black Lives Matter s**t on my s**t. Black Lives Matter is like, worse than the devil to me. It's mind control."

In Whose Name? hit theaters on Friday. Nico Ballesteros directed the film, editing over 3000 hours of footage to create the final cut. Other viral portions show West arguing with Michael Che, lashing out at Kris Jenner over his mental health, and more. The drama comes as West returned to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to promote a concert in Johannesburg, South Africa on December 13.