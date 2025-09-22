Kanye West Explains “White Lives Matter” Stunt In New Documentary Clip

BY Cole Blake 503 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TOPSHOT-CHINA-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-KANYE WEST
TOPSHOT - US rapper and producer Kanye West gestures upon arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 11, 2025. Kanye West will hold a concert in Shanghai on July 12. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)
The new documentary about Kanye West from director Nico Ballesteros, "In Whose Name?," hit theaters on Friday.

The new documentary about the last six years of Kanye West’s life, In Whose Name?, seems to show new insight into his infamous “White Lives Matter” stunt. In a clip that appears to be from the film circulating on social media, West berates people around him while explaining his decision to wear a t-shirt bearing the slogan.

"The 'White Lives Matter' was so past the fact that it wouldn't even be funny anymore. And I was wrong. It's really funny, like really funny," he says. "It's a joke, it's a joke guys. Everybody knows white lives don't really matter. It was a joke, like what the f*ck? Matter of fact, you know what? I decided that I am white. How about that? I'm going to race change. If that t-shirt don't have 'White Lives Matter' on it, then I quit because I'll make whatever the f*ck I want and I'm not screaming at you, but period."

Read More: Kanye West Complains To Playboi Carti About Pusha T's "Black Lives Matter" Verse In Old Clip

Kanye West "In Whose Name?"

The scene about 'White Lives Matter' is far from the first to go viral on social media. Over the weekend, another video of West condemning Black Lives Matter and Pusha T circulated as well. That clip shows West complaining about Push's contribution to his song, "Off The Grid." He explains: "I'd rather y'all be like, 'I'm killing 20 n***as' or 'I'm f***ing too many b***hes' and all that s**t than y'all saying some Black Lives Matter s**t on my s**t. Black Lives Matter is like, worse than the devil to me. It's mind control."

In Whose Name? hit theaters on Friday. Nico Ballesteros directed the film, editing over 3000 hours of footage to create the final cut. Other viral portions show West arguing with Michael Che, lashing out at Kris Jenner over his mental health, and more. The drama comes as West returned to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to promote a concert in Johannesburg, South Africa on December 13.

Read More: Kanye West Explodes On Kris Jenner Over His Hospitalization In Shocking Documentary Scene

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Playboi Carti Pusha T Black Lives Matter Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Complains To Playboi Carti About Pusha T's "Black Lives Matter" Verse In Old Clip 1222
FYF Fest 2017 - Day 2 Music Consequence Clowned Over Attempt To Explain Michael Che & Kanye West Situation 1003
Ray J Calls Out Diddy On Instagram Amid His Kanye West Beef Gram Ray J Calls Out Diddy On Instagram Amid His Kanye West Beef 28.7K
Kanye West Explodes Kris Jenner Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Explodes On Kris Jenner Over His Hospitalization In Shocking Documentary Scene 1257
Comments 0