Swizz Beatz Recalls Kanye West's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" Sessions

During a recent interview with HipHopDX, Swizz Beatz opened up about working alongside Kanye West. He recalled the making of the Chicago-born performer's 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, revealing how unpredictable the process was. According to him, there was plenty of genius involved, but the process felt more “like an ongoing mixtape.”

“It didn’t feel like an album was being done,” Swizz Beatz said. “It felt like you could go into the booth, do whatever you want to do. You know, you come in the studio, and Kobe Bryant might be in the studio. You never knew who was in the studio.” He continued, describing how the process was different than what he'd seen before.

Swizz Beatz Speaks On Working With Kanye West

“Every day was like Saturday Night Live or something," he explained. "Or the show chairs, where everybody want to know your name, right? It was just like going to a frat house, you know? […] But the main thing was the creative juices were flowing in there. Everybody in there had superpowers. Musical genius frat house.” This isn't the only collaboration Swizz Beatz has reflected on as of late, however. Earlier this month, he recalled working alongside DMX on the late artist's hit track, "Party Up."

According to him, he had to push DMX to record the song, even though he wasn't a fan of it. He says that listening to the track, fans should be able to hear his reluctance. "It worked for DMX one time with "Party Up," he began. "But if you listen to [it], he does everything against the track. Like, you could tell he didn’t want to do the song. But I forced him because we was on a deadline." What do you think of Swizz Beatz's recent comments about working on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy with Ye? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

