Nas And Hit-Boy’s Album Streak Compared To Michael Jordan’s Six Rings In New Painting

Man, what an incredible run Nas and Hit-Boy went on over the past three years. History started back in 2020 when the two would put out their first collaboration project, King's Disease. Just a year later, the second installment in the series would be released. Features like YG, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Eminem, and others would make it onto this project. However, what came next was a little surprising. Any rational thinker would assume that the next effort would be a third King's Disease. Alas, it was not, but instead the duo would begin a new series.

That would be the Magic titles, starting off in 2021 as well. It came out on Christmas Eve as a little gift for all of Nas' fans. After tons of hard work and even putting out some other versions of classic albums. Nas and Hit-boy would take about a year and a half off. 2023 might be the most impressive part of this run because they went on to unleash three projects in the span of six months.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Rips Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Recent “Winner” Comments

Atlanta Artist Depicts Nas As Michael Jordan: Look

The last two Magic LPs and the final King's Disease effort were out well before the end of the year. Magic 3 is getting a lot of praise already and it is no mistake. In fact, all of these have been so celebrated, that one artist in Atlanta painted a picture of Nas, comparing him to another great's run of winning. Michael Jordan's two three-peats in the 90s are widely acknowledged in the sports world as being possibly the greatest achievement by any athlete. HipHopDx found the painter's Instagram. His name is Jerell Gnatt and he recreated Jordan posing with his six rings, but put Nas with his six album covers on his fist. Hit-Boy also approved of the artwork in the comments.

What are your initial thoughts on Nas and Hit-Boy's album being comparable to Michael Jordan's run in the NBA Finals? Do you agree with this take, if not, why? Which songs are you enjoying off of Magic 3? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Nas, Hit-Boy, and the rest of the music world.

Read More: Odell Beckham Jr.’s Ex Lauren Wood Drops Cryptic Instagram Posts Amid Kim Kardashian Rumors

[Via]