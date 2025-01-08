Ice Cube Weighs In On Comparisons Between “No Vaseline” And Drake’s “Family Matters”

Ice Cube recently reflected on his iconic diss track.

During a recent interview with HipHopDX, Ice Cube reflected on his iconic track "No Vaseline," and dissing Dr. Dre along with the rest of N.W.A. The outlet was curious about what he had to say about his “stick to producing” remark directed at Dr. Dre in particular, prompting him to describe what his thought process was. “That was all I could do, was tell Dre to do what you do best," he explained. "Get off the mic and leave me alone! You know?”

He continued, sharing his thoughts on comparisons to the message Drake had for Metro Boomin on "Family Matters." According to him, he's not sure whether or not his own lyric inspired Drizzy. Regardless, he was sure to give Dre his flowers, making it clear that he has nothing but respect for the Grammy-winning artist these days.

Ice Cube Doesn't Know If He Inspired Drake

Jul 31, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Music artist and owner Ice Cube performs during week four of the Big3 3-on-3 basketball league at American Airlines Center. Aric Becker / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I don’t know [if I inspired that line],” he said. “Dre is a formidable MC. Dre put out a record and everybody better run for cover ’cause the lyrics gonna be on point, the delivery gonna be on point, the music gonna be on point. He’s a formidable MC so I would never use that line [again].” This wasn't all Ice Cube discussed during his chat with the outlet, however.